Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $128.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.
TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.
NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. 764,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,410. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
