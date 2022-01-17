Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $128.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. 764,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,410. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

