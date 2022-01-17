Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRCA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

