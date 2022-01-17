Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.6% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,837 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,418 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.