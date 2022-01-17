UBS Group Boosts Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to 285.00

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from 260.00 to 285.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

MNGPF stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.