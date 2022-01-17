Umpqua (UMPQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Umpqua to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

