Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.2 days.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNIEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

