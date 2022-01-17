Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,632.78 ($49.31) on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,624 ($49.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a market cap of £93.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,931.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,013.38.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

