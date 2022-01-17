United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $213.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day moving average of $197.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,726. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

