UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $468.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $441.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.