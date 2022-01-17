UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $468.69. 3,665,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

