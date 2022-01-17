Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

