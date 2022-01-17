Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

