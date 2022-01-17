US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,472,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $175,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,779. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16.

