US Bancorp DE Has $1.43 Billion Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,917 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,430,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.17. 478,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,160. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.