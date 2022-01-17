US Bancorp DE Has $228.68 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $228,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.42. 14,374,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.36. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.