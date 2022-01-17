US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,654 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Target worth $408,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.29.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average of $245.36. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

