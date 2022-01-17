Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.47% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $97,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,876,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $68.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.73.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

