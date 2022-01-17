Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 186.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.14. The company had a trading volume of 927,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,850. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.40 and its 200-day moving average is $305.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

