Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Boosted by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

