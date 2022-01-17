Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 867 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,009,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,047,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

ATVI stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

