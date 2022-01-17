Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 137,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,005.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

