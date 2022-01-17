Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 617 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

