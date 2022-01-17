Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $361,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $452.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.17. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

