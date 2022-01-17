Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 86,003 Shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,003 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned about 6.54% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.