Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health makes up about 7.0% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 567,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.48. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

