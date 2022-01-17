Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Invests $146,000 in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Italk comprises 0.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Italk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Italk in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OTCMKTS:TALK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,750. Italk Inc has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Italk Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TALK. Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

