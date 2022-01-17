Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Sells 119,300 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. reduced its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,300 shares during the period. Petco Health and Wellness comprises 3.9% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. owned about 0.08% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOOF. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 2,589,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,530. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.