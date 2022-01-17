Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $551.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

