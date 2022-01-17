Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 473 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 16.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

