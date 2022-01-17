Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6,877.6% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 127,717 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $5,803,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,409 shares of company stock worth $98,073,431 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

NYSE:CRM opened at $231.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.09 and its 200 day moving average is $265.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

