Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,393,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.