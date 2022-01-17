Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,049.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,058.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $873.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

