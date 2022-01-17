Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $99.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

