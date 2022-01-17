VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for VEON’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEON will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VEON.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on VEON. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in VEON by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 3,416,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

