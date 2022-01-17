Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 867 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after buying an additional 73,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after buying an additional 508,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.