Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 8,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $235.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.