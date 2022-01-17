Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

