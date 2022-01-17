Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $112.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

