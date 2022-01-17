Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,439 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,288,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,995,000 after buying an additional 160,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $58.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.45%.

