Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 639 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

