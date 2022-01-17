Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 727,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verso by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verso by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRS shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of VRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.80. 282,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,230. Verso has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verso will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

