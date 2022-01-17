Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given New 185.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 200.00 to 185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VWDRY. Erste Group lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

