Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,729 shares of company stock worth $25,745,457 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $38.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

