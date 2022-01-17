Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Shoe Carnival worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after buying an additional 415,242 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 278.1% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 205,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 602.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9,336.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 96.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,005 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

