Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,003,733 shares of company stock worth $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

NYSE ASAN opened at $60.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

