Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.