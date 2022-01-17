Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,870 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 315,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $38.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

