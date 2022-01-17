Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,646.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 343,434 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

