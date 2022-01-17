Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VKIN stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

