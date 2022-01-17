Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist Securities

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,547 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

